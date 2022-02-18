‘Proven danger to society’: Violent repeat offender who pulled gun during argument with girlfriend’s daughter sentenced to 15 years, DA says

In August 2019, Ricardo Lemos Casares, 43, wielded a shotgun outside his girlfriend’s home in a Langwood neighborhood during an argument with her daughter over a parking spot, according to a release.

HOUSTON – A man with a violent criminal past has been sentenced to serve more than a decade in prison after an argument with his girlfriend’s child went too far.

Ricardo Lemos Casares, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon and his fourth DWI, according to District Attorney Kim Ogg.

In August 2019, Casares, wielded a shotgun outside his girlfriend’s home in a Langwood neighborhood during an argument with her daughter over a parking spot, according to a release. The argument began when Casares asked the daughter to move her car out of the home’s driveway so he could park his pickup truck to prevent it from being robbed or stolen.

When the girl’s boyfriend stepped in and asked for Casares to stop being disrespectful, he grabbed the shotgun, according to the release.

“He has repeatedly proven himself to be a danger to society and now he is off the streets,” Ogg said. “He pulled out a gun to settle an argument and we are all lucky he didn’t pull the trigger.”

Casares previously served seven years in prison after being convicted of a 2004 burglary of habitation for an incident in which he broke into his ex-wife’s home, dragged her out of bed, and stomped on her boyfriend’s head, according to the release. He has other convictions that span over two decades, including theft, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“Harris County is a safer place when we all do our parts to protect our community. I’m proud to have assisted with the delivery of justice in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Traci Gibson, who prosecuted Casares.