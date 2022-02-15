69º

VIDEO: Man pretends to be customer, then robs fast food restaurant at gunpoint in SW Houston, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Surveillance video has been released in hopes someone can identify a suspect who robbed a local fast food restaurant at gunpoint on Feb. 2, according to the Houston Police Department. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released in hopes that someone can identify a suspect who robbed a local fast food restaurant at gunpoint on Feb. 2 in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The robbery was reported at 7:10 p.m. in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street.

The video shows the man walking into the restaurant pretending to be a customer but then pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register, police said. The employee handed over the money and the suspect fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers may offer to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

