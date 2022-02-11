5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Feb. 11

1. 41 arrested, including 5 pimps, in Fort Bend County human trafficking operations; 7 rescued, including juvenile, DA says

Nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies joined together in three sting operations across the Houston area, resulting in the arrest of 41 alleged perpetrators, including five pimps, and seven rescues - one being a juvenile, according to authorities.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the county’s operations to stop human trafficking in the community.

Bryan Middleton, Fort Bend County District Attorney, announced the successful completion of three separate operations called “Trick or Treat,” initiated in October; “Operation Front Line,” initiated in November and “Operation Snow Flake,” initiated in January.

“Being purchased for sex and being in trafficking is one of the most horrific things anyone can experience,” Elaine Andino, said.

2. 4-year-old watching cartoons molested by plumber while his boss, girl’s parents in home, DA says

An apprentice plumber from Spring Branch has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting a 4-year-old girl in the living room of her home while his boss and the girl’s parents were looking at an upstairs bathroom, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare to have a stranger violate the sanctity of a family’s home and abuse a small child, and I’m proud we were able to get justice for this little girl,” Ogg said.

Brandon Joseph Bonds, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, instead of facing a jury in a trial for the incident. The plea spares the girl from having to take the stand at trial.

3. Former Humble ISD substitute said she was fired after students accused her of trying to ‘pray away the gay’

Stella Neal said she was not only devastated but also humiliated when she was terminated and escorted off the Summer Creek High School campus last November.

She claims she was fired over a prayer that never even happened.

At 73 years old, Neal said she has spent nearly the last five decades doing what she loves.

“I just wanted to make a difference,” she said. “I always wanted to be a teacher. I did fulfill my dream.”

She said after retiring from a 30-plus year career with HISD, she returned to work as a substitute teacher.

In 2009, Neal said she started at Summer Creek HS in Humble, but last year on Nov. 11, her position there came to an abrupt end.

4. Houston water customers say musty odor coming from faucets

Some Houston residents are complaining that their drinking water has an odd odor.

Daelynn Newlin said the smell of her tap water has been off-putting for the past two weeks.

“When I first turn it on you get the strong whiff of either bleach or like what I describe as fish tank water,” Newlin said.

Newlin, who lives in Montrose, said the odor coming out of her shower, kitchen sink and bathroom sink have been hard to stomach. She’s cooking with bottled water and is only using the tap to shower and wash her hands.

“When I told my husband ‘it’s really smelling strong,’ he said, ‘well let it run for a few minutes and see if that helps’ and it did,” she said. So that’s pretty much what I’ve been doing.”

5. Mattress Mack travels to Louisiana to make largest Super Bowl bet in history

Outside the men’s restroom at a rest stop in Vinton, Louisiana Friday morning , Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale pulled out his smartphone and with a tap of a finger placed the largest Super Bowl bet in history, $5 million.

KPRC 2 Investigates learned of McIngvale’s plan for the record-breaking wager and traveled with him early Friday across the state line.

McIngvale made the bet live on the KPRC 2 News Today morning newscast, betting the Cincinnati Bengals to upset the Los Angeles Rams.

The historic wager was made via the Caesars Sportsbook app and confirmed with a simple message.

