VIDEO: Man pretends to want beer, strikes store clerk in head with gun during robbery at west Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking a man who they said violently struck a clerk with a gun during a robbery at a west Houston convenience store.

It happened on Jan. 10 in the 3800 block of Synott Road near Westpark Drive.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows a man walking inside the store at 10:20 p.m. and asking for assistance with a beer.

When the clerk opened the door that led to the counter, the man pulled out a gun and struck the clerk in the head.

The man was seen grabbing the clerk by the neck while demanding money from the cash register, according to surveillance video. He was also seen grabbing several other items from the store before calmly walking out.

Police said the man is between 30 and 40 years old, and has a black beard and had long, black curly hair.

