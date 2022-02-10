Take a good look: Armed robber stuffs cash in pants, flees SE Houston fast food restaurant, police say

Houston police are looking for a man who they say stuffed cash inside his pants at a southeast Houston restaurant,.

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for a man who they said stuffed his pants full of cash while robbing a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston.

It happened on Dec. 19 in the 7900 block of Howard Drive near Bellfort Avenue and Gulf Freeway.

The man entered the restaurant at around 9:25 a.m. and acted as a customer, according to surveillance footage obtained by police.

When the man approached the counter, he pulled out a gun and demanded money.

A restaurant employee was seen standing at a distance as the man stuffed bills down the front of his pants. He then took off.

Police said the man is between 17 and 20 years old, measured 5 foot 6, and weighs 120 to 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants.

