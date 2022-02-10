Richmond man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing child, DA says

Zacaria Lee Avery found guilty of indecency with a child by sexual contact and sexual performance by a child on Feb. 9, according to a press release.

RICHMOND, Texas – A was 45-year-old man who committed indecency with a child by sexual contact and sexual performance by a child on Feb. 9 was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison, according to a press release.

Investigators with the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber-tip about Zacaria Lee Avery possibly downloading child pornography on his Google account.

During the investigation with the Richmond Police Department, Avery admitted to photographing the genitals of an 8-year-old child, according to the release. The child’s parents were notified about the incident and investigation.

Judge Christian Becerra, in the 434th District Court of Fort Bend County, sentenced Avery to 20 years in prison for sexual performance by a child and 15 years in prison for indecency with a child by sexual contact, the released stated.

He will serve the sentences consecutively in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a total of 35 years.

“Possession and promotion of child pornography is not a victimless crime, and this case highlights the importance of having a task force to investigate internet crimes against children,” said lead prosecutor Jessica Ramos. “The mother of the child in this case gave a powerful victim impact statement at the defendant’s sentencing, and I am grateful to Detective Runge for locating the child’s family so that justice could be served and the child could receive therapy or any other services needed.”

District Attorney Brian Middleton said parents should continue to monitor their children’s online activity. He said there are resources available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help teach children, such as NetSmartz.