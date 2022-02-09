‘We’re a family’: Crime Stoppers host monthly support group meeting for families, friends of homicide victims

HOUSTON – Pamela Jones waited nearly five months for her brother’s cause of death. Kermit Jones was found dead in his apartment in Sept. 2021. Since then, Jones’ family has pressed for answers. The problem plaguing them — and many families of victims — is that wait for answers often lingers.

“He was strangled. It was a homicide and he was strangled,” Jones said.

Jones received her answer on Friday, after months of phone calls, stress, and fear.

“Who’s listening?” Jones asked before a group of people who know her pain: families of those who died by violence. Jones shared her story Tuesday at a monthly meeting held by Parents of Murdered Children, a support group for the families and friends of homicide victims. The meeting was held at Crime Stoppers of Houston.

“We just need some help. We’re a family. We’ve been on pause since September,” Jones said, continuing, “It’s wrong to take a life. I’m angry. I want my brother here. He’s not supposed to be dead.”

Ad

Jones said Tuesday was her first meeting with Parents of Murdered Children. She was invited after she called Crime Stoppers in her search for answers as to her brother’s cause of death.

Houston city leaders last week unveiled their plan to tackle the problem that is city’s rising homicide rate. Victims’ families Tuesday expressed frustration over several concerns. Repeat felony offenders committing an additional felony is at the top of their list.

“Too many people getting low bonds, people just steady getting out, their repeating,” said Sharon Shepherd.

Shepherd said three of her nephews were lost to violence: one died in 2016, another in 2019, and the most recent was last August.

“I’m just devastated because it’s like a war zone here now. It’s just got out of hand,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said the meetings, which are held monthly, offer families some comfort, at least. She said they offer a space for those who understand to meet.

Ad

Pamela Jones hoped for peace, amidst her push for justice. If anything, she said she no longer wants to feel anger over her brother’s death.

“I’m a Christian but I want my brother here. He’s not supposed to be dead,” she said.