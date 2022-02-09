Calling all artists: Sugar Land public art project proposes to display regional artists’ designs on its city traffic boxes

An example of traffic box art in this photo by Bethany Taylor Myers

The city of Sugar Land is looking to display regional artists’ work throughout its city.

According to a news release from Sugar Land, regional artists living or working within a 70-mile radius of Sugar Land can have their work displayed on traffic boxes throughout the city.

The city is looking for designs to be wrapped on up to 13 traffic boxes.

The project is a component of Sugar Land’s Public Art Plan. A virtual public meeting to discuss the public art project and application process is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Interested artists can request a meeting invitation link by submitting their contact information at www.sugarlandtx.gov/TrafficArt by Feb. 20.

Artists will be asked to submit designs based on specifications created by the city online at www.callforentry.org by March 17.