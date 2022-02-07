5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Feb. 7

Innocent driver dies after being hit by suspect vehicle during police chase in west Houston, HPD says

Here are things to know for Monday, Feb. 7:

1. UH student hit and killed by suspected drunk driver at Katy intersection

A family in Katy is grieving and praying for justice after their loved one was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Franz Road and Westgreen Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Family members identified the victim as 24-year-old Renzo Olan-Flores who died at the hospital following the incident.

Juan Olan says his brother Renzo was two classes away from receiving his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston and starting an internship.

Read more.

2. Innocent driver dies after being hit by suspects’ vehicle during police chase in west Houston, HPD says

An innocent driver has died after police said the driver was struck by a vehicle carrying suspects that officers were pursuing but lost sight of in west Houston Monday.

Ad

It happened in the 2800 block of Wilcrest Drive around 12:15 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, units were in pursuit of a vehicle after one of four suspects at a gas station was showing signs of “suspicious behavior.” Officers said that suspect was outside of a vehicle and had an open container. Police said when they turned on their lights and approached the vehicle, a brief chase ensued.

Read more.

3. 3 teens shot at in W. Houston; 15-year-old driver suffered graze to the head, HPD says

An investigation is underway after police say a vehicle full of teens was shot at in west Houston, injuring one.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened when a dark gray sedan opened fire on the teen’s vehicle in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Ad

Officials said the gunman shot at the vehicle three times before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Authorities said one of the teens, the 15-year-old driver, suffered from a graze wound to the side of his head.

Read more.

4. Flames reignite after fire destroys Galveston tent warehouse, fire chief says

Galveston firefighters are battling their second blaze of the day after a fire destroyed a tent company in the area Sunday morning.

The fire reignited, starting a second blaze at the warehouse Sunday afternoon.

The first fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at Tour de Tents located in the 300 block of 31st Street near Harborside Drive, according to the Galveston Fire Department.

Ad

The second fire happened hours later underneath a thick concrete slab. According to officials, a flame underneath the rubble caught some air and caused the fire to be reignited.

Read more.

5. KPRC 2 Investigates: Here is what we found when we tested the air from bathroom hand dryers

No one will argue that washing your hands after you use the restroom is important. It’s how you dry them that’s up for debate. You’ve probably heard or read the reports from researchers at respected universities like Harvard and major medical schools all over the world. Researchers said hot air hand dryers can blow bacteria like fecal matter all over your hands. KPRC 2 Investigates had to test it to answer the question: To air dry or towel dry. Which is safer?

Ad

Testing Hand Dryers: Our Methodology

KPRC 2 Investigates recruited indoor air quality expert Jack Mat to test hand dryers in public bathrooms at random. Mat owns IAQ Environmental.

To test the air blowing out of a bathroom hand dryer in a southwest Houston gas station and another one in a west Houston warehouse store, May held petri dishes under the airflow of the dryers. Any bacteria in the air will stick to the agar in the dishes. It is essentially food for the bacteria. Mat then sent the dishes to a lab to culture the dishes for two weeks. We met up with him for the results when the lab report came back.

Read more.

Ad

More headlines you may be interested in