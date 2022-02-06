Flames destroy Galveston tent warehouse; declared ‘total loss,’ fire chief says

GALVESTON, Texas – Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a tent company in Galveston Sunday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at Tour de Tents located in the 300 block of 31st Street near Harborside Drive, according to the Galveston Fire Department.

Multiple fire agencies assisted to extinguish the flames.

Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said the warehouse did not have insurance and was declared a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

