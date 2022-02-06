48º

Flames destroy Galveston tent warehouse; declared ‘total loss,’ fire chief says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Galveston, Tour de Tents, Fire
A fire erupted at Tour de Tents in Galveston (KPRC)

GALVESTON, Texas – Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a tent company in Galveston Sunday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at Tour de Tents located in the 300 block of 31st Street near Harborside Drive, according to the Galveston Fire Department.

Multiple fire agencies assisted to extinguish the flames.

Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said the warehouse did not have insurance and was declared a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

TX_ShrimpDiva

Galveston blaze this morning at 6:00am on Harborside drive around 32nd/33rd street. Fire dept on scene.

TX_ShrimpDiva

Fire in Galveston off a harbor side drive near 32nd, 33rd street. 6:00am this morning. Be safe.

