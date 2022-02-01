5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Feb. 1

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Feb. 1:

1. Body of missing Houston man, Taylour Young, found in trunk of vehicle in Dallas

The body of a 25-year-old Houston man, who has been missing since early December, has been found in Dallas, Houston police confirm.

Taylour Young’s corpse was discovered in the trunk of his vehicle at an impound lot on Jan. 19. His body was in an advanced state of decomposition, according to officials with the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Young’s cause of death.

According to Houston Police Department PIO Kese Smith, Young’s girlfriend reported him missing on Dec. 9 after he didn’t return home.

2. 3D printer, several weapons discovered inside home where suspect accused of shooting 3 HPD officers surrendered

A neighbor told KPRC 2 Investigates that she was “very surprised” about what was discovered in the home of Roland Caballero.

Law enforcement said Caballero was responsible for shooting three HPD officers and carjacking a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Caballero is now facing three state counts of attempted capital murder of HPD officers, and he is also federally charged with possession of a machine gun and felon in possession of a firearm.

Whenever there are federal charges filed, Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers said a message is being sent to the defendant.

3. US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed

The federal prison system has been placed on a nationwide lockdown after two inmates were killed and two others were injured Monday during a gang altercation at a federal penitentiary in Texas.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas. The altercation involved members of the violent MS-13 street gang, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The people could not discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The attack is just the latest example of serious violence within the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons. The agency has struggled through a multitude of crises in recent years, including widespread staffing shortages, serious employee misconduct, a series of escapes and deaths.

4. Gov. Abbott to speak on winter weather Tuesday, assures state’s power grid is ready

Many Texans are concerned as officials are preparing for winter weather across much of the state this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott has made repeated assurances the state’s power grid is ready.

ERCOT officials has said 99% of power plants have complied with newly implemented weatherization plans. ERCOT has not yet issued any calls for conservation ahead of this week’s winter weather. An advisory was posted on their website Monday morning.

A projection from ERCOT issued last Friday showed that electricity demand could be near record levels starting this Wednesday.

5. Texas students, frustrated by limited COVID-19 protocols, turn to petition drives and walkouts

For Texas high school students, keeping up with class work was hard enough before the pandemic.

But then the pandemic hit, and with it came debates over everything having to do with Texas schools. Masks or no masks? Will online classes be available?

Schools reopened last fall but are struggling to remain open in the midst of a coronavirus surge caused by the omicron variant. The semester has barely started, and so far, there have been 192,145 student COVID-19 cases and 61,142 staff cases, according to the Texas Education Agency. That appears to be the highest case level since the pandemic began in 2020, although the data collected by the state is often incomplete.

