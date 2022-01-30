Recognize him? Man sought for stealing cash from N. Houston convenience store, police say

Houston police are searching for a man who they say stole cash from a convenience store in north Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed a north Houston convenience store earlier this month.

Police said it happened at 3 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of Crosstimbers Street near Hardy Toll Road.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed a man who wore a black hoodie wandering around the store, then he walked up to the register after he grabbed what appeared to be a bag of chips.

When the store clerk opened the register, that’s when the man walked over to the other side of the counter and pulled out a gun, demanding cash.

The store clerk gave the man an unknown amount of money in a plastic bag and took off.

Police said the man also wore a white glove on his right hand, sunglasses, and a mask to conceal his identity.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to the charging and/or the arrest of any suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.