RECOGNIZE HIM? Man accused of sexually abusing child in 2013 still on the run, police say

HOUSTON – The search is underway for a man accused of sexually abusing a child in 2013, according to the Houston Police Department.

Fugitive Candelario Mireles-Carillo, 38, has been charged with indecency with a child.

On Jan. 1, 2013, police said Mireles-Carillo engaged in indecent sexual acts with the child victim in the 4900 block of Plum Dr. in Houston, Texas.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Mireles-Carillo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.