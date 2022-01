HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg will be joined by faith leaders and police agencies to announce the county’s efforts in protecting synagogues and places of worships in wake of the hostage-taking incident at a Texas synagogue.

Ogg will announce several measurements being taken such as security, support, training and other resources that will be provided in coming days.

