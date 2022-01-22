3 women arrested after pepper-spraying victims during purse-snatching incidents outside 2 stores, documents state

Shanay Monique Broussard, 30, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. (Authorities provided a photo of Broussard, but have not yet released photos of the other two suspects.)

HOUSTON – Three women are facing charges after pepper-spraying two victims during two different purse-snatching incidents at two local grocery store parking lots, according to court records.

Shervantiana Jahira Walker, 21; Chelsea Crawford, 28; and Shanay Monique Broussard, 30, have all been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

First aggravated robbery

According to court documents, on Sept. 9, an elderly woman was pushing her shopping cart in the Randall’s grocery store parking lot, located at 3131 W. Holcombe Blvd., around 2 p.m. As the woman approached her Jeep, another woman jumped out of the passenger side of a light-colored vehicle parked next to her and began pepper spraying her in the eyes while trying to steal her purse. The victim was holding on to her purse, which was in the shopping cart with the strap wrapped around the handle.

That is when the suspect allegedly tried to undo the buckle but couldn’t get it loose. Documents state the suspect began punching the elderly victim in the head multiple times, causing her to tumble over the shopping cart, while yelling for her to let go. The suspect eventually gave up and jumped back into the passenger’s side of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Second aggravated robbery

Later that same day, around 3 p.m., the three women drove to a Joe V’s grocery store, located at 7755 W. Bellfort Blvd., and pepper sprayed another victim in the face. This time, they got away with the victim’s purse, according to court documents.

As the suspects fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima, a witness followed their vehicle and watched them park in front of a nearby City Gear athletic store, documents read. The witness took a photo of the suspects’ vehicle and license plate number. The witness then returned to the Joe V’s parking lot and gave a patrol officer the information about the suspects, according to investigators.

Additional patrol officers responded to the City Gear clothing store where the suspects were detained and questioned. The suspects allegedly confessed to taking part in both robberies.

Investigators said Broussard admitted that she and Crawford both pepper sprayed and assaulted the victim in the Randall’s parking lot, adding that Walker then drove them all to the Joe V’s where they committed the second robbery.

Court documents also revealed that Broussard has a long criminal history, involving theft and credit card abuse, which dates back to 2015. Authorities provided a photo of Broussard, but have not yet released photos of the other two suspects.