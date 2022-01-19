Man found bleeding after girlfriend struck him in head, police say

HOUSTON – Police say they are searching for a woman after she left her boyfriend bleeding when she hit him in the head in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene found the 43-year-old man bleeding from his head in the 4900 block of West 34th Street about 8:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was struck by an unknown object and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was in stable condition. The woman is only described as “Jessica” who fled the scene after the assault and is still on the run.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.