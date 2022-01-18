5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Jan. 18

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Jan. 18:

1. Deputy who sustained possible self-inflicted gunshot wound during argument with boyfriend has died, sheriff says

An off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy who sustained a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound during an argument with her boyfriend has died, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting happened Monday around 12:45 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, a couple went to a local bar called Kung Fu Salon Sunday evening. When they left in a truck, the two allegedly got into some type of argument.

Police said the woman, an HCSO deputy who Gonzalez identified as Amanda Crowder, 33, suffered a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. The boyfriend, who is reportedly an HFD firefighter, pulled over in front of the Houston Fire Department - Station 6, which is located at 3402 Washington Ave.

Crowder was initially hospitalized in critical condition, Sheriff Gonzalez said in a tweet Monday. Hours later, Gonzalez announced Crowder died due to her injuries.

2. Suspect in Cracker Barrel manager murder shot and killed by deputies, HCSO says

A 28-year-old man accused of shooting a Cracker Barrel manager to death over the weekend was shot and killed by deputies Monday evening.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said around 6 p.m. two undercover officers with the violent criminal warrants squad were watching the suspect after receiving numerous tips that connected him to Saturday’s shooting at Cracker Barrel.

According to investigators, the suspect was walking down West Lake Parkway when the undercover officers got out of their vehicle, followed him on foot, and then called his name. When the suspect noticed the officers, investigators said he started running and turned around and gestured as if he had a gun. Moments later, the two officers opened fire, shooting the suspect multiple times.

3. Man, woman killed in what is believed to be ‘botched robbery’ near east Houston, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the deadly shootings of a man and and a woman who they believe to be connected to a “botched robbery.”

The investigation involved two different scenes.

In the first scene, officers with the Houston Police Department were called to a school parking lot in the 1400 block of Peppertree for reports of a shooting around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

Once at the scene, investigators found a man dead in his pickup truck.

Police obtained surveillance video that shows a man arriving in a pickup truck. About 15 minutes later, a sedan shows up. Police said men in the sedan start shooting into the pickup truck. Before the sedan takes off, the men see a woman is hurt and load her up in the vehicle, fleeing the scene. Police said the woman’s body was located about five miles away in the 1500 block of Penn City Road around 11:40 p.m.

4. Houston ISD campuses, offices closed Tuesday due to rise in COVID-19 cases, district says

Houston ISD announced there would be no classes for students Tuesday.

The district said Tuesday is Attendance Mitigation Day and staff should not report to work unless requested by a supervisor.

According to HISD officials, the reason for this decision is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the community.

Recently, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo raised the COVID-19 threat level to red, which is the highest and most severe level.

Read more.

5. Has Houston reached the peak of Omicron? Research shows the virus could be leveling off

Since July 2020, the city of Houston has been testing wastewater for signs of a coronavirus surge.

They’ve been able to detect it in human waste when the viral load in the community went up.

Right now, the dashboard indicates there is a lot of virus in our community, but last week the city said there are some samples with less virus than before. Typically, that can be a sign that cases are leveling off.

UT Health epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina said looking strictly at cases does not reflect what’s happening inside hospitals. Hospitalizations, she says, lag by about three to four weeks.

Currently, according to SETRAC, there are 3,018 people in the hospital with COVID. Plus, there are 170 children.

Read more.

