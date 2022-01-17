5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Jan. 17

FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for rights to his archive. HarperCollins released King's first book more than 60 years ago. The King Estate had been publishing books since 2009 with the Beacon Press. (AP Photo, File)

Here are things to know for Monday, Jan. 17:

1. Deputy sustains possible self-inflicted gunshot wound during argument with boyfriend, an HFD firefighter: Authorities

An investigation is underway after an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy sustained a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound during an argument with her boyfriend, authorities said.

It happened on Monday morning around 12:45 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, a couple went to a local bar called Kung Fu Salon Sunday evening. When they left in a truck, the two allegedly got into some type of an argument.

Police said the woman, who is a HCSO deputy, suffered a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. The boyfriend, who is reportedly an HFD firefighter, pulled over in front of the Houston Fire Department - Station 6 located at 3402 Washington Ave.

2. Family, employees, and customers honor Cracker Barrel manager shot and killed during an attempted robbery

On Sunday night, family, friends, employees, and customers honored the life of 59-year-old Robin Baucom.

She was shot and killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning as she was getting ready to start her shift at Cracker Barrel in N. Harris County.

“She was my hero. She was my best friend. I called for everything,” Robin’s daughter Tina said.

Her family is heartbroken and cannot believe she is gone. They said she was the pillar of the family and truly enjoyed working and helping others.

“You lose people when their sick and it hurts,” Robin’s sister Gail said. “But this is just a pain that I never ever imagie.”.

A hard worker who dedicated 34 years working at Cracker Barrel. She was a manager at the restaurant on East Airtex Drive near the North Freeway.

3. ‘We’re about to catch on fire’: Inside a Texas hospital battling omicron and staffing shortages

Earl Sprunger sits in his hospital bed, struggling to speak. He anxiously strokes his long, scraggly goatee every time he winces in pain. He’d hoped to shave it off before coming to the hospital, but there wasn’t time.

The 67-year-old originally showed up here, at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, when an existing stomach issue flared up so badly he couldn’t stand. He tested positive for COVID and was admitted.

“These other problems I already had, but I didn’t know it was that bad. [My surgeon] believes COVID brought them on, like that,” he said, snapping his fingers.

Sprunger has been here, in the hospital’s respiratory unit, for a week now, with only his nurses and a Christian YouTube channel for company. His daughter, a mail carrier, has been nervous to visit. Sprunger, a retired veteran, is working on getting his strength back, taking slow, supervised walks around the room with the help of a walker.

All 32 beds in this unit are full with COVID patients right now, and the hospital has reopened the overflow unit. Almost all of the patients, like Sprunger, are unvaccinated.

4. Events postponed again: Here is what you need to know about buying tickets right now

New COVID concerns are causing the cancellation of many events and concerts. Now, ticket holders are wondering what to do and some are worried about buying tickets to future events, like the Houston rodeo shows. We have what you need to know about buying tickets right now.

It seems like just when we got comfortable buying tickets to events again venues are postponing and canceling shows. Even though we’ve been dealing with this for a long time, there still are no clear-cut rules that anyone follows.

“You’re really at the mercy of the event organizer to give you a refund,” said John Breyault, VP of Public Policy for the National Consumers League.

It’s a lesson many of us have learned over this pandemic.

5. Stuck at home during MLK Day? No problem! Here are ways to serve, celebrate the holiday

Much like other holidays, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will likely have a different dynamic this year, considering the ongoing pandemic.

It’s possible that parades, rallies and other events usually held to celebrate the occasion might be held virtually this year -- but there are still ways to honor King’s legacy, even if those ways are limited by the shutdowns.

Here are some ideas on how you can serve on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, virtually.

