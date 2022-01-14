Salon owner shot outside strip center during attempted robbery, police say

Police are investigating after a salon owner was shot during an attempted robbery in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A salon owner is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the torso during an attempted robbery Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened outside a strip shopping center in the 6500 block of Marinette Drive in southwest Houston.

At around 1:25 p.m., witnesses told police the salon owner was going to his car in the parking lot when he was approached by the suspect. That’s when police said the suspect shot him once in the torso and then fled.

Police believe the suspect attempted to rob the man.

The salon owner was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police are working to obtain surveillance video from nearby businesses.

A description of the suspect was not available.