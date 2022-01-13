Hero rat that sniffed out landmines dies in retirement

Magawa, the rat dubbed a hero for sniffing out over 100 landmines and other explosives, has died.

According to APOPO, Magawa passed away peacefully over the weekend.

The 8-year-old rat was in good health and spent most of his last week playing with his usual enthusiasm; however, began to be less active towards his final days, APOPO claims.

Magawa will be remembered as APOPO’s most successful HeroRAT to date.

During his career, he found over 100 landmines and other explosives; allowing communities in Cambodia to live, work, and play; without fear of losing life or limb.