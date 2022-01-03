Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in quarantine after COVID-19 diagnosis last week, his campaign says

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at a press conference about Senate Bill 7 at the Texas Capitol on April 7, 2021.

HOUSTON – Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s campaign said Monday that the state official had COVID-19 last week, but has since tested negative and is now in quarantine.

His campaign released this statement:

“Governor Patrick experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has subsequently tested negative and is completing his quarantine period.

“His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected. He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” said Allen Blakemore, Patrick Campaign senior adviser.

