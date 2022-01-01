HCSO: 3 killed, 4 injured in NW Harris county crash

The crash happened about 1 a.m. Saturday near Barkers Branch Drive and Barker Cypress Road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three people were killed and four people were injured in a crash early Saturday in northwest Harris County.

Deputies were called about 1 a.m. to Barkers Branch Drive and Barkers Cypress Road, where a Toyota RAV4 and a Toyota Sienna minivan had crashed.

Multiple passengers in the minivan were ejected from the vehicle on impact. Two were pronounced dead by first responders and another was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Four others involved suffered injuries and remain hospitalized: The minivan driver and two passengers and the RAV4 driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant.

Deputies said the Sienna minivan didn’t yield at an intersection while attempting to turn left onto Barkers Branch Drive. The RAV4, traveling north on Barker Cypress Road, then struck the right, back quarter of the minivan.

The RAV4 driver exhibited signs of intoxication at the scene and told deputies she had been drinking.

“She exhibited clues of being intoxicated while driving but the contributing factor at this time right now is going to be on the other vehicle until it’s reconstructed to determine if the RAV4, which she was operating, may have been speeding at the time,” a deputy on scene said.

Ad

An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing. Deputies obtained witness statements and are attempting to secure surveillance footage of the incident.