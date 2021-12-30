Woman killed, man injured during shooting in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a woman was killed and a man was injured during a shooting in northeast Houston Wednesday.

It happened at 3500 Gillespie around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the man and woman were outside when two men walked up and opened fire before taking off.

Both the man and woman were transported to the hospital, but the woman did not survive.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Houston Police Department.