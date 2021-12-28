Break-in reported at COVID-19 testing site in Richmond, police confirms

Police said the COVID testing site was broken into, but as of now, they cannot confirm if anything was actually stolen.

HOUSTON – People with an appointment for COVID-19 testing at a Richmond site were unexpectedly met with a sign on the door that stated the location was closed on Monday.

According to authorities, the sign did not explain that the site was closed due to an overnight break-in.

Steve Kupperman said he found out his COVID-19 test came back positive, but not from the staff at the temporary testing site located in the 300 block of S. Ninth St.

Kupperman said he had been lethargic and experiencing flu-like symptoms and decided to take a test.

“We tried going online to get a test, you know, through Walgreens and CVS, but every place is booked for about the next week,” he said.

Kupperman said he stood in line at the Richmond location on Sunday for a rapid test and was promised his results would come Monday. When he didn’t get the call, he said he and his wife decide to show up at the location.

“So, this morning, we came back here roughly about 10 a.m. to see if we can get our results, and the door was wide open and there was nobody in the place. We kinda walked through it,” he explained.

Kupperman said he then called the Richmond police.

“The officer went in there and then a nurse showed up and she said, ‘Oh, they’ve stolen all of our stuff and we can’t do any testing today,” he said.

Police confirmed the facility had been broken into, but could not verify anything had been stolen.

Kupperman said while he was inside, he noticed his COVID test was still there.

“I saw it on the table and I saw the two little lines, which means mine was positive. And my wife’s had one line, which meant it was negative,” he said.

Employees at the Richmond location told KPRC 2 they plan on doing inventory to find out what exactly was stolen during the break-in.