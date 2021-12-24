76º

Man, juvenile accomplice accused of breaking into home, smashing it with golf clubs before attempting to light it on fire

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County, arris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, crime
Gary Bass, 19 (Mug shot provided by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

HAARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man and his juvenile accomplice are accused of breaking into two Harris County homes, stealing from one and vandalizing another.

The pair broke into a residence in the 900 block North Bright Drive on Dec. 22. Once inside, they smashed the home with golf clubs and attempted to light it on fire, according to court records.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called the scene and apprehended the two.

During an investigation, deputies learned that the pair burglarized another home earlier the same day.

Gary Bass, 19, and his unnamed juvenile accomplice were charged with arson, burglary of a habitation, and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Bass is being held at the Harris County Jail on $140,000 in bonds. His young partner was taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

