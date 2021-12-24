5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Dec. 24

Gov. Greg Abbott adjusts his mask after giving an update on the categories of medical surge facilities at a press conference at the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Here are things to know for Friday, Dec. 24:

1. Gov. Greg Abbott sticks with hands-off approach to COVID-19 as omicron spreads

As other states are mobilizing to respond to the rapidly spreading omicron variant, Gov. Greg Abbott is not budging on his hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic that was cemented months ago.

In March, Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate, marking the beginning of a sharp shift toward preaching “personal responsibility” and an outright rejection of any government mandate — whether state or local — to curb the pandemic. That philosophy carried the state through the delta variant this fall, even as hospitals were overrun and deaths climbed. Now as the state stares down the latest variant, Abbott remains unmoved, continuing to rule out any mask or vaccine mandates and business shutdowns.

2. Lake Jackson teen attacked outside house party has long road ahead; Parents filing lawsuit to hold others accountable

On Thursday Cole Hagan went home in time for Christmas.

However, there is still a long road ahead for the 16-year-old following an attack that made national headlines.

The Brazoswood High School football player spent most of the month in a Texas Medical Center hospital and rehabilitation center after a vicious beating outside of a house party in Lake Jackson on December 3rd.

The 16-year-old suffered severe head and body injuries after investigators say he was lured from the party by two teammates, Logan Huber and Ayden Holland, before being attacked by another, Reid Mitchell. Those three have been charged with aggravated assault by Lake Jackson police. However, the family believes there also are others responsible for the attack on their loved one.

3. 2021 KPRC 2 Investigates stories you don’t want to miss

Take a look at some of the biggest stories KPRC 2 Investigates shared in 2021, from an update to that African art in a warehouse to COVID-19 testing.

4. Texas hospitalizations increase in midst of omicron surge

Just days before Christmas, it was announced that there will soon be two drugs on the market to help people fight COVID-19 at home.

Pfizer’s antiviral pill, which was approved on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and now a new medication from Merck for adults at risk for severe disease.

Across Houston, there are lines of people wrapped around buildings and parking lots waiting to get tested for COVID-19.

5. Houston area businesses said holiday sales have been strong, despite recent COVID surge

Businesses throughout the Houston area said Wednesday this year’s holiday sales have been strong as consumers returned to brick and mortar stores to shop.

“People are coming in,” said owner of Mod Chic Couture in Sugar Land Town Center Ebele Iloanya.

Iloanya, who opened Mod Chic Couture in 2019, sells women’s clothing, including some of her own designs. She said her store has been busy this year, which has helped after what last year’s holiday sales generated.

“We pretty much doubled our bottom line this holiday season,” she said.

