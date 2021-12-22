Harris County Constables join forces in launch of end-of-year crime patrol initiative

Here's some tips on how to stay safe while shopping during the holidays

SPRING, Texas – Harris County Constables have implemented their annual Holiday Patrol Initiative this week to combat crime during the holidays.

Representatives for Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, along with eight Constables held a joint news conference to discuss the plan.

The initiative, which began on Dec. 20, allows Constable agencies to put more deputies on the streets to prevent crime at high-risk areas such as retail stores.

Patrol deputies will be out and about during the next two weeks to hand out crime prevention brochures. They will also be conducting “burglary report cards” for citizens who leave their vehicles unlocked with valuables inside.

“By putting more law enforcement boots on the ground, we will be able to take a proactive approach in fighting crime,” Constable Herman said in a statement. “Deputies will be distributing crime prevention materials to citizens and seeking out the criminal element to protect our communities.”

Constable Hermann reminded citizens of the following holiday safety tips: