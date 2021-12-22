65º

Deputies searching for missing 24-year-old woman last seen in Katy

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

April Lambert (Image provided by HCSO)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen in Katy.

April Lambert, 24, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the 1600 block of N. Fry Road. She was driving a gray, Nissan Morano SUV bearing the license plate number NSV7794. She was wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

Morano is described as a 170 pound, 5′4′' Hispanic woman. She has a tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone with any information on Lambert’s whereabouts is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 755-7427.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

