Teen charged in fatal shooting of man in southwest Houston

Jose Torres, 17, has been charged with murder.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a teen accused of fatally shooting a man who was sitting inside a vehicle in southwest Houston in early December.

Jose Alberto Torres, 17, has been charged with murder.

On Dec. 10, Trayleon Nwaichukwu, 28, was sitting inside his vehicle in the 6400 block of Marinette Drive around 7:15 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown suspect who began shooting, according to Houston police.

Nwaichukwu managed to drive away in his vehicle but crashed in the 7200 block of Clarewood Drive. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Further investigation led to the identity of Torres as the suspected shooter, and he was arrested Monday.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.