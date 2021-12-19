Suspect in custody after robbery attempt that led to possible officer-involved shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police say they are investigating after a sergeant fired at a suspect with a knife during a reported robbery in west Houston on Sunday.

It happened in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue near Tanglewilde Street at around noon.

Police said on Twitter they responded to an officer-involved shooting after a sergeant fired at a knife-wielding suspect during a reported robbery call.

The suspect was not struck by gunfire, according to HPD. He was taken into custody.

The sergeant also was not injured, police said.

Details of the robbery or suspect information are not available.

