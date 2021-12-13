Recognize him? Authorities say he stole good Samaritan’s phone, threatened its owner with knife

HOUSTON – Authorities with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a tattooed man whom they say stole a cellphone and then threatened the owner at knifepoint back in July.

It happened at the 18900 block of Tomball Parkway in the Willowbrook area, according to authorities.

Deputies say the man approached the victim and asked the person if he could use their phone to make a call. As the victim attempted to ask for the phone back, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the victim.

The man took the phone and fled the scene, according to deputies.

Surveillance photos showed the thief wearing a white tank shirt with black pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.