Man who exchanged gunfire with Houston police charged with assault

HOUSTON – A man who was shot by Houston police officers Friday during an exchange of gunfire is now facing charges.

Marc Anthony Limon, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, according to the Houston Police Department.

At around 2 p.m. on Dec. 10, officers responded to a family disturbance call at a residence in the 10200 block of Valencia Drive in Houston’s North Shore community.

Per the report, Limon threatened to kill members of his family.

When officers arrived, those family members said Limon had already fled the scene.

While canvassing the area in search of Limon, an officer saw him drive by and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Limon declined to pull over and instead led officers on a brief pursuit. Limon drove back to the scene of the disturbance, exited his car armed with a shotgun and fired several rounds at the officer, investigators said.

HPD Officers C. Casarez, D. Garcia and D. Gil returned fire, striking Limon.

Ad

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department were called to the scene and transported Limon to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Limon was subsequently charged in the shooting after consult with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

During a news conference Friday, Assistant Police Chief Ben Tien said officers have responded to family disturbance calls at the Valencia Drive home before and added that he believes Limon may suffer from a mental illness.

As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents, authorities said the case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

READ MORE: Armed suspect who threatened to kill family members injured after officer-involved shooting at NE Houston home, HPD says