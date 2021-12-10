Armed suspect who threatened to kill family members injured after officer-involved shooting at NE Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is now in the hospital after he was shot by a Houston Police Department officer during an exchange of gunfire in northeast Houston on Friday.

The incident began when the suspect reportedly threatened to kill members of his family and led authorities on a short chase in northeast Houston.

The suspect is in the hospital in stable condition

According to Assistant Police Chief Ben Tien, officers were called to a residence in the 10200 block of Valencia Drive near the I-10 East Freeway about a family disturbance around 1:15 p.m Friday.

Tien said when officers arrived, those family members said the suspect had already fled the scene.

That’s when authorities began canvassing the area to search for the suspect. When officers located the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, they attempted to pull him over, which started a two-minute vehicle pursuit.

During the chase, the man allegedly waved a gun out of his window, showcasing his weapon.

After the chase ended outside of the family member’s home, the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and began opening fire on the three HPD officers on the scene.

Tien said the suspect, carrying a pistol and rifle, fired multiple rounds from both firearms at the three arriving officers.

Those officers returned fire, shooting the suspect one time, before immediately rendering aid. None of the officers were injured.

The suspect was taken into custody before he was transported to the hospital. He is in surgery with survivable injuries.

Tien said this is not the first time a family disturbance call has come from that home, citing he believes the suspect may suffer from a mental illness. He added, the suspect’s family was shaken up after the entire ordeal.

The three officers were described as the following; one in his mid-20s with one year of experience with HPD. Another was described as being in his mid-30s, also with one-year HPD experience. The third was said to be in his early 40s, and have 16-years of service with HPD. All three have been placed on administrative duties pending an investigation.

HPD is looking for any possible surveillance footage from in that area. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Houston Police Department.