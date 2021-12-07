16-year-old shot, another teen grazed by bullet during drive-by shooting in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old was shot and an 18-year-old was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in northwest Houston Monday.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8500 block of Pinter around 7:49 p.m.

Officers said the two teens were standing on the sidewalk when a white pick-up truck drove by and started shooting, striking the 16-year-old in the chest and grazing the 18-year-old.

The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The 18-year-old was treated at the scene and released.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.