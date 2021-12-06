Recognize him? Search is on for man who punched, robbed victim in SW Houston parking lot, HPD says

Police are searching for a man who robbed his victim of his wallet and stole his vehicle.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man who they said knocked a man to the ground, then stole his wallet and vehicle at a parking lot in southwest Houston.

The incident happened on Nov. 14 in the 5800 block of South Gessner Road at around 9:20 p.m.

Surveillance video showed the suspect casually approaching the victim as he exited his white 2015 GMC Yukon SUV. Houston police said when the suspect got close, he punched the victim in the face, then pulled out a gun, demanding his wallet and car keys.

The victim complied and gave the suspect his belongings. Video shows the suspect hopping into the SUV and taking off. The vehicle has not been found as of Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said the suspect appears to be around 30 years old, stands 5 feet 11 to 6 feet tall, and weighs between 215 and 220 pounds. He wore a white hoodie with gray sleeves and blue jeans.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.