Mother of missing 22-year-old believes daughter may be with boyfriend or someone else she met online

HOUSTON – The administrator of the Quest Care Assisted Living Home, Roger Agbortoko says he’s known resident Taylor Kennedy since August of 2019 and she’s never run off like this.

It’s believed Kennedy ran away because of an emotional breakdown on the evening of Dec. 1.

”I’m really uncertain of a lot of things. All I know is that she got a phone call that supposedly the boyfriend broke up with her, and that’s why she ran off,” said Kennedy’s mother Betty Nepal.

Agbortoko says staff members weren’t able to catch the 22-year-old before she disappeared.

”She just started crying, grabbed her bag, and ran out of the house,” he said. “It’s not a restrictive environment, you know? We don’t put chains on the door and lock you down like you’re in an institution. When you get in, lock the door behind you, you know stuff like that. She’s smart enough. [She] probably opened the door very fast and just ran out.”

Right now, the concern is growing by the moment. Kennedy is said to have physical and mental health issues that require medicine.

Ad

Her mother suspects Kennedy may be with the boyfriend she met online, but since her disappearance, no one has been able to find him.

”Taylor has a history of, when she goes online she meets people that she should not be meeting, predators or whatever you want to call them,” Nepal said.

Baytown police are investigating whether Kennedy’s boyfriend is involved in her disappearance, meanwhile, Nepal is sitting close to her phone hoping her daughter returns her calls.

”We are really worried about you. We love you, we miss you, we just want you back home please,” her mom said.

Nepal said Taylor Kennedy is described as 5′8-feet tall, weighing 280 pounds with recently died black hair but is known to change it frequently.

Her loved ones say she is usually very friendly and will talk to just about anyone.

If anyone knows where Taylor Kennedy is, you’re asked to call Baytown police.