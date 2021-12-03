Police searching for teen suspects who allegedly robbed, pistol-whipped victim at SE Houston apartments

Houston police are searching for two men who robbed, pistol-whipped a male resident at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two suspects who they said pistol-whipped and robbed a man for his tablet at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

It happened in the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway near Wayside Drive on Nov. 21.

Police said at around 9:35 a.m., a man was walking in the apartment parking lot when he was approached by two armed suspects demanding that he hand over his property.

What happened next was all caught on video, police said.

Video shows the victim running from the suspects and one of them knocking him to the ground with a gun.

The victim’s tablet was grabbed before the suspects fled the scene.

Police released a description of the wanted suspects.

The first suspect appeared to be between 18 and 19 years old and standing 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a light gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

The second suspect appeared to be around the same age and height, but was wearing a dark gray pullover, dark shorts, and red and white shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.