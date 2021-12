Aerial image of a homicide scene after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in northeast Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with a gunshot wound outside his home in northeast Houston, police say.

Officers arrived at the 3800 block of Wipprecht Street near Collingsworth Street at about 7 a.m.

Police say an unknown suspect fled on foot after the shooting.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Houston Police Department Homicide detectives are investigating.

