Reward increased to $10K in effort to find driver who struck, killed man in hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left Joseph Hearn dead.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers announced a reward increase as police continue to search for a suspect who struck and killed a pedestrian at a crosswalk in July.

It happened at the 6900 block of Telephone Road in southeast Houston.

On July 31 at around 5 a.m., Joseph Hearn was crossing the street at Telephone Road when a white Dodge Charger struck him, according to police.

RELATED: Police searching for answers after man killed in hit-and-run crash

Police say the suspect driving the Dodge Charger did not stop and fled the scene, leaving Hearn to die from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 (increased from $5,000) for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.