2 men shot after fight in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after two men were found shot in southeast Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting on Wednesday in the 8200 block of West Bartell Street.

Police said a fight occurred, which escalated into an exchange of gunfire between multiple people. One man was shot in the neck and another man was shot in the ankle, according to reports. Both men were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

No suspects have been arrested, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.