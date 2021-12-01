Houston woman arrested in second DWI offense, deputies say

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested for the second time for driving while intoxicated, deputies announced Tuesday.

Tkheyjha Simon has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Her bond is set at $500.

On Nov. 27, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a traffic hazard in the 10900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway North.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found Simon’s vehicle stopped in a moving lane of traffic and said she showed several signs of intoxication.

A standardized field sobriety test was administered, and deputies said they determined Simon was intoxicated. Deputies also said Simon provided a breathing sample, which showed she was under the influence of alcohol with results of .149/.152.

Further investigation revealed that she had a prior DWI conviction on her record.