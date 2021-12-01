Houston man sentenced to 30 years for molesting 2 boys while he was their nanny, authorities say

HOUSTON – A Houston man, who worked as a nanny for a single mother with two boys, was sentenced to prison for 30 years for molesting the children, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

Lee Smith III, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child Tuesday and agreed to a 30-year prison sentence, Ogg said in a news release. He is not eligible for parole.

Authorities said Smith, who at times used an alias name of “Justin,” spent more than a year molesting the two boys in his care. Both were around 9 years old at the time.

After he stopped working as their nanny, the boys told their mother what had happened to them, and eventually went to authorities.

Smith was charged in 2019.

The outcome means victims don’t have to testify, go through any trial, and Smith will be in his sixties when he’s released, according to Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue of the Sex Crimes Division.

Houston police investigated the case.