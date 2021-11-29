Man found dead with multiple stab wounds outside Houston restaurant, another man hospitalized, police say

Authorities outside businesses in the 100 block of Aldine Bender Road on Nov. 28, 2021.

HOUSTON – One man is dead, and another is in the hospital after both were found with multiple stab wounds on Sunday outside a restaurant in north Houston.

Houston police officers found the men at 179 Aldine Bender Road about 1:35 a.m.

A 34-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was found dead on the ground, police said. The other man was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.