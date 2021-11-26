Man shot after finding suspects burglarizing vehicle in northeast Harris County, deputies say

One man was shot Friday after finding several suspects trying to break into his vehicle outside his home, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One man was shot Friday after finding several suspects trying to break into his vehicle outside his home, according to Harris County Sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Shady Rock Lane, near Sherwood Oaks, in northeast Harris County.

According to deputies, the family heard a “ruckus” outside of their home shortly before 5:30 a.m. A 16-year-old went outside and saw several suspects trying to steal from one of the vehicles.

The teen then went back inside and told his father, who came out to confront the suspects. The father was not armed.

As the suspects were fleeing, at least two of the suspects fired shots at the father, striking him once in the arm, deputies say.

The suspects fled in a black vehicle, unknown make or model.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.