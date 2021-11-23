5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Nov. 23

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Nov. 23:

1. Houston’s Thanksgiving parade will be safe and secure, event organizers assure

Police and organizers say the annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Houston will be safe, taking Sunday’s deadly parade in Wisconsin into consideration.

Houston will resume its holiday tradition this year with the 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. The last parade was in 2019 since the pandemic canceled the one in 2020.

Director of Special Events for the mayor, Susan Christian, said she’s expecting between 200-250,000 people to line the streets of downtown Thursday morning.

“We want to have the most creative, the most fun, the most celebratory and the safest event that can be presented,” she said.

2. Dog shot 3 times protecting his owner is embarking on a slow but steady recovery

It is a slow, but steady recovery for a beloved pooch who became a hero trying to protect his owner from deadly gunfire.

The dog named Chopper is now making strides after being wounded three times in a shooting that took the life of his owner 28-year-old Nitzi Valencia.

He’s still in good spirits, eating and drinking okay,” said Sarah Plasencia of Athena’s Angele Rescue. “He’s still a happy boy regardless of everything he’s been through.”

Chopper was shot in the face, lower back, and one of his legs. The facial wound will be able to heal without surgery but Chopper has had the most trouble with the leg wound. After an infection, doctors are hoping medicine can clear it up. If not, he may lose the leg.

3. Man mauled by dogs speaks out months later; Felony charge filed against owner

The road to recovery has not been an easy one for 68-year-old Ha Mui.

Mui is home now, but his brother says he spent more than two months in the hospital at a long-term care facility and has undergone multiple surgeries after being mauled by two Pitbulls.

The vicious attack on Queens Retreat Drive back in August was caught on camera.

“So many infected wounds. The most severe one, his head, and the left side of his face,” said Ha Mui’s brother Dr. Bong Mui. “He also lost most of his right ear.”

In a recent cell phone video, Ha Mui can be seen thanking everyone who has helped him get through the ordeal thus far, though Mui’s family says he still has a long way to go and will need skin grafts once his infections clear.

4. Former Katy gas station employee sentenced to 5 years in prison for recording woman using restroom

A former Valero gas station employee has been sentenced to five years in prison after deputies said he recorded a customer using the restroom without their consent.

Kevin Jermain Burrell was charged with improper photography in a bathroom or changing room. He was sentenced on Friday in the 248th state district court.

On March 26, 2017, around 2:35 a.m., deputies said a woman entered a Valero gas station located at 402 South Mason Road in Katy to purchase gas and cigarettes.

According to court documents, the woman said after she purchased her items she decided to use the bathroom. Before entering, the woman said an employee stopped her abruptly and asked her to wait before using the restroom. The woman told deputies that the employee, later identified as Burrell, then entered the bathroom and stayed for a couple of minutes before exiting the bathroom pushing a mop bucket out.

5. Wondering who can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and when? Here’s what Texans need to know.

It’s been more than 10 months since the first COVID-19 vaccines became available in the United States. Almost 53% of Texans have been fully vaccinated against the virus and, despite two spikes in cases and hospitalizations this year — the first during the winter months and the second triggered by the highly contagious delta variant during the summer — the vaccination effort has been pivotal in mitigating the pandemic.

However, the protection the vaccine offers goes down with time, and medical experts have recommended a supplemental dose after two to six months, commonly referred to as a booster shot. And as the vaccine’s first-year anniversary approaches, questions have started to emerge about who can get another round of protection and when.

So far, 1.3 million Texans have received a booster shot, and although the inoculated may feel some loyalty toward the COVID-19 vaccine they first received — the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — recent FDA authorization has allowed for some mixing and matching when it comes to booster shots.

