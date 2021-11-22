Woman detained after man shot in abdomen during home invasion in north Harris County, deputies say

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the abdomen during a possible home invasion in north Harris County.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block on Roanwood Drive around 1 p.m.

Mark Herman with Harris County Precinct 4 said a woman was detained after the shooting.

Herman said there’s currently a heavy police presence in the area, and he asked all residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.