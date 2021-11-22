Do you know him? HPD seeking public’s help locating man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of child

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are seeking the public’s help in locating John Anthony Alaniz, who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Friday, July 31, 2020, Houston police received a report of a child victim who had been sexually abused in the 3100 block of Crestdale Drive in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, the child made an outcry of sexual abuse by Alaniz, which occurred from June 27, 2010 to June 27, 2012.

Authorities say Alaniz is a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

As of Nov. 16, there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Alaniz.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.