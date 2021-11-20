58º

Man found dead in truck near his southeast Houston home, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Man found dead in truck near his southeast Houston home (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his truck in southeast Houston overnight, police say.

Houston police were called to the 10800 block of Nellsfield Lane at about 2 p.m.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots outside.

Once on scene, officers found the man dead inside his vehicle, which had crashed into a tree. The man had lacerations to his head and one arm, police said.

An officer at the scene said an investigation into the incident is in its early stages and they don’t yet know what occurred.

The Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is conducting the investigation into the man’s death.

