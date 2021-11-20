Accidental gun discharge at Atlanta airport causes panic, departures halted

ATLANTA, Georgia – An accidental gun discharge at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused panicked travelers to flee and briefly halted departures Saturday afternoon.

The airport tweeted that there was not an active shooter and that a firearm had accidentally gone off.

“At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidentally discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene,” the post read.

