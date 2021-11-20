74º

Local News

Accidental gun discharge at Atlanta airport causes panic, departures halted

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the security screening area.

Minyvonne Burke, NBC News

Tags: ATLANTA
STOCK PHOTO

ATLANTA, Georgia – An accidental gun discharge at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused panicked travelers to flee and briefly halted departures Saturday afternoon.

The airport tweeted that there was not an active shooter and that a firearm had accidentally gone off.

“At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidentally discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene,” the post read.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.