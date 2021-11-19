Man accused of dragging housekeeper into motel room, attempting to sexually assault her

HOUSTON – A man allegedly dragged a housekeeper into a motel room and attempted to sexually assault her.

Jaworski Demond Birden, 40, is charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault in the attack.

The incident happened at a Motel 6 located at the intersection of the East Freeway and Mercury Drive in Houston

On Nov. 17, the woman was cleaning a motel room when a man approached her, seized her by her apron and threw her onto the ground, according to court documents. He then grabbed her by her belt loop and dragged her several feet inside the motel room while pulling down his shorts and attempting to pull off her pants. When the man stepped away from her to lock the door, the woman ran to the bathroom, locked herself inside and began yelling for help.

Documents state a man heard the woman’s cries for help and rushed to the room. Once inside, the man jumped on the suspect and forced him out of the room. The man knocked on the bathroom door at least five times before the woman agreed to come out.

Ad

The woman told Houston police she did not know the suspect and had never seen him before.

Surveillance video recovered from the hotel showed the suspect grab the woman, throw her to the ground and drag her into the room, investigators said.

While one scene, officers detained the suspect who identified himself as Jaworski Demond Birden. When officers asked him what happened, Birden said he pulled the woman into the room and attempted to have sex with her without his consent, investigators said.

Documents show Birden has a lengthy criminal history with charges dating back to 2001 for aggravated assault of a family member, indecent exposure, robbery, evading arrest, trespassing, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. In March 2021, Birden was convicted of a January 2016 robbery in the 182 District Court of Harris County. He was sentenced to serve two years and was given 920 days credit for time already served.